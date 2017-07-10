Cameroon grapples with continued fall in cocoa prices

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The price of cocoa has been falling since the first quarter of the year when it fell below 1,000 CFA francs, and continues to fall unabated.

The average field price per kilogram varies between 800 CFA francs and 900 CFA francs, according to statistics compiled by the information system of the farming sector (SIF).

It is far from the good period of October, November and December, in which the price of cocoa had reached pikes of up to 1,500 CFA francs per kilogram.

According to consistent information, the fall in cocoa prices in Cameroon is a consequence of the downward trend in world commodity prices on the international market.

During the 2016-2017 cocoa season, production was more than 250,000 tons, which is still far from the projected 600,000 tons by 2020.

