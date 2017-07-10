Cameroon grapples with continued fall in cocoa prices

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The price of cocoa has been falling since the first quarter of the year when it fell below 1,000 CFA francs, and continues to fall unabated.
The average field price per kilogram varies between 800 CFA francs and 900 CFA francs, according to statistics compiled by the information system of the farming sector (SIF).
It is far from the good period of October, November and December, in which the price of cocoa had reached pikes of up to 1,500 CFA francs per kilogram.
According to consistent information, the fall in cocoa prices in Cameroon is a consequence of the downward trend in world commodity prices on the international market.
During the 2016-2017 cocoa season, production was more than 250,000 tons, which is still far from the projected 600,000 tons by 2020.
When Bah Achuo, takes the time to educate the public on the way forward, he is
openly insulted, given names and a poor picture is painted of the good person that he is.
For a people who have passed through the pains of growing cocoa and the poverty that
comes along with it, the people should blame themselves for listening to a gov`t, that
knows just one thing – continuous `marginalization`of its people.
Gov`t, should consider subventions to farmers, just like other sectors.
1
0
Way back in the seventies and upwards, the villages of Kwakwa, Nake and Bole, all along
the famous Kumba / Mbonge road, were very popular in the production of plantains. Buyers
came in from as far away as neighboring Gabon to buy.
What followed? Gov`t propaganda, advanced by its agric staff of motorcycle riders, came
preaching the good news of `high yielding`cocoa spp propagated by the research stations
of Ekona and B`rombi Kang. The results today. We can`t meet the expected 2020 quota, plus
the growing poverty level, starvation and disappointment among our farmers.
1
0
We need someone, probably the whiteman, as usual, to talk otherwise to our
farmers, to go back to their 1970 farming plan.
1
0
Ok, cheap fare to D`la, to buy cheap cocoa. This is what joshua should write, to merit
acceptance on this forum. Kudos.
0
0