APA – Douala (Cameroon) Cameroon has announced that it will on Monday hand over military equipment recovered in the hands of the Central African “armed groups” during a ceremony to be presided over by the minister of Defense (MINDEF) Joseph Beti Assomo.

Img : Cameroon hands over seized military equipment to CAR

The Central African delegation will be led by the minister of Defense and Joseph Yakete in the presence of the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General in the region.

This move by the Cameroonian authorities is in the spirit of “the ongoing pacification of the Central African Republic”, for since the outbreak of this socio-political crisis four years ago, Cameroon has always expanded efforts for its neighbor to find the peace and stability, Assomo said.

“This ceremony reflects the quality of the relations of friendship and cooperation that have always existed between Cameroon and CAR. It is in addition fresh evidence of the relentless efforts of the Cameroonian head of State Paul Biya for the return to peace and security in CAR.”

The crisis in CAR forced more than 200,000 to flee into Cameroon, where a dozen sites have been developed for them.

With socio-political crisis in CAR, an important quantity of weapons entered Cameroon, while several members of the “armed groups” were arrested and extradited to the country.

Cameroon, who deployed more than 1,000 elements in four years, is one of the main contributors to the UN Mission for the Stabilization of the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

APAnews