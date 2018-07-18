Cameroon HIV/AIDS prevalence at 3.4 percent – survey

APAnews | The HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Cameroon is currently at 3.4 percent, compared to 4.3 percent in 2011 and 3.9 percent in 2016, according to the results of a household survey for the evaluation of the impact of the pandemic (CAMPHIA).

In the same vein, mother-to-child transmission currently stands at about 0.1 percent, against 7.8 percent in 2012.

According to the study launched in April and covering 14,000 households, or about 33,000 randomly selected people between 0 and 64 years of age, 400,000 new HIV cases were diagnosed among those aged 16 to 64 years during the past year, with women aged 15-49 being the most infected.

According to data from the National AIDS Control Committee, the active population of people on antiretroviral (ARV) drugs reached 224,000 in June 2017, with some 8,500 children under 15 years of age.

The CAMPHIA survey also suggests that hepatitis B was gaining ground in Cameroon with a prevalence of 8 percent.