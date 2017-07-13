Cameroon to Implement the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

Earlier today, July 12, 2017, the authorities of Cameroon began publishing critical macroeconomic data on the website of the National Institute of Statistics—the National Summary Data Page (NSDP). This marks the culmination of efforts conducted over the past year by the principal statistical agencies working together to publish the data recommended under the IMF’s enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS), while utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX) and the Open Data Platform provided by the African Development Bank. In support of these efforts, a mission of the IMF’s Statistics Department visited Yaoundé in April 2016, to assist with the implementation of the e-GDDS.

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the new NSDP will provide national policy makers and domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information that the IMF’s Executive Board has identified as critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information easily accessible in both human and machine-readable formats, and in accordance with an Advance Release Calendar, allows all users to have simultaneous access to timely data, bringing greater data transparency.

Background

The e-GDDS was established by the IMF’s Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance. The e-GDDS supersedes the GDDS, which was established in 1997. A link to the country’s NSDP is available on the IMF’s Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board (DSBB): at http://dsbb.imf.org.

Watch this short video which gives a broad overview of the benefits of the e-GDDS.