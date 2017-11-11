Cameroon imposes curfew in Buea, capital of restive South West region

africanews | A curfew has been imposed in Buea, capital of the South West region of Cameroon, according to a communique issued by the governor of the region on Friday, November 10, 2017.

The preamble of the communication said the measure had been taken “considering some acts of terrorism perpetrated against the Forces of Law and Order by barbaric terrorists hiding among the population.”

Among the restrictions contained in the communique: the prohibition of the movement of commercial motor-bikes from 7 a.m. (in the evening) to 6 a.m; the suspension of all hunting activities with the use of fire arms.

Fire-arms are also banned during traditional ceremonies (burials, funeral celebrations etc.), the sale of fire arms and ammunitions are prohibited and owners of arms are to present themselves to the authorities.

New measures in place by governor of South West Region following escalation of Anglophone crisis.#Cameroon #Cameroun pic.twitter.com/dSmc6i8YXG — Albert Nchinda (@AlbertNchinda) November 10, 2017

A curfew had earlier been imposed by the North West region of Bamenda after persons the government described as ‘terrorists’ killed two gendarmes – paramilitary forces during a raid on a security checkpoint on Monday evening.

Information minister Issa Tchiroma told the AFP news agency that the attackers who were armed also took away the guns of the slain officers.

Local media portals have reported a mass exodus of young people from the region in the wake of the attack amid rising fear of reprisals and repression by the security forces. Already droves of people have fled the region into Nigeria, the United Nations refugee agency confirmed last week.

People in Cameroon’s anglophone regions – Northwest and Southwest – have long protested marginalization from the French majority. An attempt at declaring a symbolic independence in early October led to clashes that resulted in deaths, injuries and mass arrests.

An global security outfit, the International Crisis Group had cautioned in October that the state crackdown could lead to an armed uprising. The group was subsequently banned from actively covering the situation in the region.

Historical accounts show that despite being colonized by Germany, the country was split by Britain and France after the first World War. It was unified in 1961 and has since existed with the Anglophone and Francophone divide.

President Paul Biya is on record to have stated that the unity of the central African nation remained non-negotiable. He has condemned the violence and called for dialogue – which process has yet to be initiated.

The United States, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, European Union, African Union and other parties have all backed the call for dialogue and the need for the respect of the rights of protesters.