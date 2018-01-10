Cameroon International Pangop Joins MNUFC

MLS | Minnesota United has announced the signing of Cameroon international attacker Frantz Pangop, who will join the Loons’ roster pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.

“Pangop is quick, dynamic and has the skill to create and score goals –– he’ll get people out of their seats,” said MNUFC assistant coach Ian Fuller. “His movement is really positive, with and without the ball, and his national team experience will also be beneficial moving forward.”

Pangop, 24, arrives in Minnesota fresh off a successful appearance in World Cup qualifying for his country. The attacking midfielder contributed an 88th-minute strike after coming on as a second-half substitute in Cameroon’s 2-0 victory over Algeria on October 7 and has two caps with the senior side. Technical and athletic, Pangop is a player who can drive the game with direct, hard-hitting moves forward.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs Frantz Pangop pending receipt of P1 Visa and ITC.

VITALS

Frantz Pangop

Position: Midfielder

Born: 05.18.93 (24 years old)

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 165

Last club: Union Douala

Birthplace: Cameroon

Citizenship: Cameroon