Cameroon: Internet user population hits 8.8 million

APAnews | Some 8.8 million people have subscribed to the Internet in Cameroon, according to figures in a report released by the Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ART) on Thursday.

The report notes a decline in Internet subscriber numbers compared to the previous year.

It says “more than 358,000 subscribers in Cameroon have been lost” since subscriptions to the Internet from mobile operators dropped by 4.24 percent in 2016 to stabilize at 8.08 million subscribers.

As a result of this decline, the Internet penetration rate fell by 3.51 points to 35.71 percent.

However, the annual observatory of the electronic communications market observes that subscriptions to the Internet from the operator of the fixed network witnessed a sharp increase of 167.08 percent in 2016.

Of the nearly 18 million mobile phone subscribers in Cameroon, more than 40 percent have a connection via phone, according to the regulator, which reports an increase in the number of smartphones.