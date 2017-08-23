Home / Business / Cameroon to introduce number portability in September

Cameroon to introduce number portability in September

10 hours ago 1 Comment

Cameroon’s telecom ministry announced that mobile number portability will come into force on 01 September, reports Agence Ecofin.

In February, the country’s three main networks, MTN, Orange and Nexttel, launched an economic interest group (GIE-PMC) to manage the process of number porting. The national telecoms regulator ART awarded Huawei the contract to build a number porting database system in July 2015.

Telecompaper

Check Also

Camair – Co veut acheter deux avions bombardiers Q-400

L’annonce a été faite par le ministre des Transports après une audience qu’il a accordée …

One comment

  1. Country Man
    1 min ago at 22:19

    Some good news. Switch to Nextel since they have the best network service and still maintain your number

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved