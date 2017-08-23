Cameroon to introduce number portability in September

Cameroon’s telecom ministry announced that mobile number portability will come into force on 01 September, reports Agence Ecofin.

In February, the country’s three main networks, MTN, Orange and Nexttel, launched an economic interest group (GIE-PMC) to manage the process of number porting. The national telecoms regulator ART awarded Huawei the contract to build a number porting database system in July 2015.

Telecompaper