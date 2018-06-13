Cameroon is the third largest beneficiary of AFD’s funds in the world

Business in Cameroon | To date, the French Development Agency has invested €1.7 million (CFA655.7 billion) in Cameroon. This was revealed during the official presentation of the agency’s new representative in Cameroon Benoît Lebeurre on June 8, 2018.
During the ceremony, the economy minister indicated that the country would appreciate if the agency increases its investments in Cameroon so as to make Cameroon the leading beneficiary of finances provided by the French Agency for development, in the world. Indeed, currently, Cameroon is the world third in terms of the institutions’ fund beneficiaries in the world.
According to Cameroonian authorities, the institution invests in various sectors such as health, agriculture, energy, and education. It also invests in the private sector’s development with its support to the companies’ support center Bureau national de mise à niveau des entreprises (BNM), and its guarantees to encourage local SMEs’ funding.
the term french development agency is insulting the intelligence of others.because what it means is that it is the responsibility of france to develope other countries?the truth is that this organizations are nothing but sleeping tablets.
all countries trace thier path of development,and sacrefise working 18 hours 8 days a week to attain this objectives.
african children must be taught in school not to accept anything free from the hands of a non african.
Yes, “the French Development Agency has invested €1.7 million (CFA655.7 billion) in Cameroon”
How much money has France received as interest from the reserves of Cameroon in the French treasury????
[email protected] True. This is probably two days interest whats more they expect to get it back !!
This is the madness we must run away from.
You pay Colonial taxes to France who has strangulating economic policies over Cameroon then France comes to give you financial aid
What makes Cameroon independent?
Countries built around colonial aid and colonial imposed taxes will never emerge from poverty!
Exhibit A is Haiti the first black Francophonie
Business is always a two-way traffic but over the years our instinct for subservience has conditioned even the journalist to report things only as AID! France sends either goods or services to Cameroon. In return it receives payment either in cash or in goods and services. Honesty requires stating both sides of the transaction!!!!!!!!