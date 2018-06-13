Cameroon is the third largest beneficiary of AFD’s funds in the world

Business in Cameroon | To date, the French Development Agency has invested €1.7 million (CFA655.7 billion) in Cameroon. This was revealed during the official presentation of the agency’s new representative in Cameroon Benoît Lebeurre on June 8, 2018.

During the ceremony, the economy minister indicated that the country would appreciate if the agency increases its investments in Cameroon so as to make Cameroon the leading beneficiary of finances provided by the French Agency for development, in the world. Indeed, currently, Cameroon is the world third in terms of the institutions’ fund beneficiaries in the world.

According to Cameroonian authorities, the institution invests in various sectors such as health, agriculture, energy, and education. It also invests in the private sector’s development with its support to the companies’ support center Bureau national de mise à niveau des entreprises (BNM), and its guarantees to encourage local SMEs’ funding.