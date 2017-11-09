Home / English / Cameroon issues international arrest warrant for 15 Anglophone leaders

2 hours ago 3 Comments

Cameroonian authorities have issued international arrest warrants for fifteen leaders of an Anglophone separatist party, the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC).

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe
According to a local website, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe the self-proclaimed president of the Anglophone consortium is among those wanted and now faces arrest and extradition.

The government accuses the group of being behind rising violence in the northwestern and southwestern regions. The two areas known as ‘Anglophone Cameroon’ has been at the heart of clashes between pro-government forces and secessionists.

The security situation has in the past led to the burning of schools, detonation of homemade bombs in the main cities of Bamenda and Douala. The most recent incident was the killing of three security officers in an overnight raid on a checkpoint.

English speaking minority in the central African country make up a fifth of the population but have long complained of discrimination.

They say they are often excluded from top civil service jobs and that many government documents are published only in French, even though English is an official language. Protests began in October 2016 over the appointment of Francophone judges in the English-speaking region.

africanews

3 comments

  1. Eugene
    1 hour ago at 16:41

    It’s about time!

    Reply
  2. Fai Fonso
    46 mins ago at 17:04

    It about time for what? The law is a two way Street! It is also time for the SCNC Leaders to file suit against LRC for the killings in the NW & SW so that when their leaders come overseas to eat where they did not sow they can be arrested. LRC cannot wage war on two fronts and expect to win. Leave the Diaspora alone and take care of the country. Force will never solve this problem.This mess is only going to get uglier without dialogue.

    Reply
    • DR SISIKU
      1 min ago at 17:49

      @ Fair Fonso

      we re not negotiate with terrorist

      why we will leave the diaspora alone

      some peoples think just because you have learned book “DR DEGREE ” you re over sabi

      Run run run run we will catch you

      kept struggle

      Reply

