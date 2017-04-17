In Cameroon, Italy wants to capture greater market share in construction industry

After a recent meeting with the Cameroonian Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, the Italian ambassador in Cameroon, Samuela Isopi, indicated that she would like to see the materialisation as soon as possible of the contacts established between the government and Italian economic operators at the Business Forum that interspersed the visit of the Cameroonian Head of State in Italy last March.



“After a first working session held in Italy, we are meeting again to see how to finalise the discussions initiated and prepare a programme of actions and activities in order to achieve projects ahead in construction”, specified the Italian diplomat. Before continuing: “we have all the desire to accompany the Cameroonian government in the development of transport and infrastructure”.

As a reminder, since 2012, China has grabbed the major part of ongoing infrastructure contracts in Cameroon. But Italy arrived last year with a contract of FCfa 163 billion awarded to the company Piccini, for the construction of a 600,000-seats football stadium in a suburb of the Cameroonian capital.

Following Piccini, the Italian company Pizzarotti has also picked up a contract of FCfa 110 billion, to implement a construction project of social housing and installation of an industrial zone to produce construction and prefabricated materials.

