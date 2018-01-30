Cameroon Jails Separatists After They Were Extradited from Nigeria

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — VOA | Cameroon has jailed 47 seccessionists including Ayuk Tabe Julius, head of a group from Cameroon’s Angolphone region pushing for a breakaway from French-dominant Cameroon.
Cameroon government spokesperson Issa Tchiroma Bakari says Ayuk Tabe Julius and his nine cabinet members were arrested in Nigeria on January 5. They were brought to Yaounde and handed over to the government of Cameroon Monday.
He says the collaboration of the governments of Cameroon and Nigeria worked together to arrest the armed separatists.
“The government of Cameroon takes this opportunity to commend the excellent cooperation existing between Nigeria and Cameroon particularly with regards to security. The government of Cameroon reaffirms the determination of both countries never to tolerate that their territories be used as base for destabilizing activities directed against one of them.”
Since Ayuk Tabe and his group were arrested, they have never been seen in public either in Cameroon or in Nigeria. Armed separatists said on social media that they had been detained in a police cell in Abuja and were refused access to their lawyers.
In December 2017, Nigerian local newspapers reported that a group of 37 English-speaking Cameroonians had been arrested near Gembu in Taraba state while they were receiving military training to return and fight for the independence of a state they call Ambazonia.
After their arrests, simultaneous attacks were reported in two English-speaking regions with the government reporting that at least 18 policemen and soldiers had been killed. Several dozens of the attackers also died and at least six villages were burned.
Last week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that tens of thousands of Cameroonians had fled across the border to Nigeria as a result of the violence.
Fonki Samuel, moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, says the arrests of the suspected separatists may lead to further violence and killing.
“What is the option and the way out is the proper, well-staged and organized dialogue. You can not have unity and peace without justice.”
Cameroon has not said where those arrested persons will be tried. Its 2014 anti-terrorism law says that any one who uses weapons against the government will face a military tribunal. If convicted on such charges, they could face the death sentence.
The unrest in Cameroon began in November, when English-speaking teachers and lawyers in the northwest and southwest regions, frustrated with having to work in French, took to the streets calling for reforms and greater autonomy.
Unlike most words that enter the human vocabulary, “genocide” is unique in that its acceptance calls for action. This explains the skepticism of authorities and nations in embracing it in this case. Regrettable but true, especially when self-made journalists flirt around with such words in their many write-ups.
The Nigerian letter (a.k.a. 419) was and has always been considered the act of isolated con artists. To imagine an entire government of Nigeria involved in a 419 operation is disquieting, to say the least. Yet human beings need an explanation for the sepulchral silence of Africa’s giant in the face of the abduction and extradition to Cameroon of many citizens, some of whom were bona fide citizens and employees in Nigerian universities. There is more than what meets the eyes.
The 2014 anti-terrorism law states that anyone who takes up weapons against the gov’t will face a military tribunal. What punishment is reserved for the gov’t if it burns houses with old women inside? There are surely two kinds of terrorists! Anyway, we refuse having an inclusive dialogue in Cameroon, instead to go and have a “ large debat” in Nigeria with the DSS feymen! Le Cameroon c’est vraiment le Cameroon! Some Cameroonian apologists of the statusquo called Nigerian soldiers “ Boy Scouts” and accused them of running away from Boko Haram. Strangely they did not run away from the terrorists from Cameroon! The terrorists from Cameroon lived in hotels , while Boko Haram lived in a forest!
What dialogue? Did you not hear Tchiroma saying the Government does not dialogue with terrorist?
What a sad realization. The so called world leaders, organs and organizations stand and watch in total silence. Yet we hear global condemnation and swift actions from these same leaders and leading organs when it comes to crisis in other regions: Middle East, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, North Africa just name a few. Where do we fit in this global crisis spectrum worthy of meaningful actions from world leaders and institutions? No where. Of course they do not feel our pain. They might have seen out houses burnt to the ground, but they do not understand our struggle. We bury our dead and cater for our injured, not them. We need us to succeed, not them. Yes, they have jailed them, not the problems. As Anglophones in Cameroon, we’ll continue to fight. Our revolution continue.
I’m simply amazed by your logic. What government in the world would sympathize with cop killers, arsonists. LRC is in its role of protecting it’s people, property and territorial integrity. This is no longer the patriotic demonstration Agbor Balla started, which by the way had sympathizer around the world. What did you expect the government respond to be??
The Anglophones are in their right to protect their interest by asking for a return to at least the Federation we once enjoyed. East and West Cameroon came together as two equal nations via the ballot box, a presidential decree subsequently dissolved the minority state and proclaimed a republic. Mind you, before the cop killing and arson, peaceful demonstrations by lawyers, teachers and sundry turned violent by those same cops. Extra judicial arrests, beating and maiming and killing of people for matching and holding a contrary view point. You mention Balla, remember that he is a federalist who has been silenced. What a shame! LRC has radicalized the minority Anglophones and planted a seed of revolution in generations to come.
Cameroon, as a whole fairs better since independence, in its soul searching. And you can’t deny the efforts, collective and individual to be a more co- habitating micro nation of 264 independent entities under one roof. So the imagination of specialty some of you all have under the fallacy of self-determination is a falsehood. Cameroon is a pure product of the UN a.k.a. League of Nations, etc. An indictment of Cameroon by the Secessionists is an indictment of the very UN that made it. I am not sure how blind y’all “Amba-dreamers” had to be that amnesiac. Ambazonia is a dead on arrival project. Just do the orbituary and move on.
In my own opinion,they just arrested some individuals but the ideology to leave LRC is much bigger than these individuals.So,victory is not yet at hand if Yaounde want to rush and pop champagne.
@Africans For Donald Trump and @Kamer LRC got independence becos the UPCist fought for it.Though the independence was not given to the UPCist,France felt the pressure and granted LRC’s independence. So,for your information being violent and ,carrying arms during independence fight did not start with Ambasonia and it won’t end with Ambasonia.South Sudan got Independence by carrying arms.And children’s education were disrupted becos of the war.Eritrea got independence from Ethiopia by carrying arms.I can go on and on and on.Kenya got independence after the Mau mau resistance were Kenya’s were masaccred by the British.Independence is never given.It is ceased.So,just put it in your thick skull.Ambasonia must be free Whether LRC and France love it or not.Ambasonia must be free.
you guys a very funny.can’t you guys open wide your eyes.you came here and say France this France that.the funniest thing is that,you guys do not even know that France is the one backing your so called leaders but they won’t tell you the truth.anyway it is no good to go into war.just remember what happened in Nigeria during the biafrans war and you will get it well.even ojuku the instigator of the fight is still alive he asked Nnamdi Kanu not to do that mistake again.For God sake may we try to be tolerant and forget about all the bitter words that we spit here.i do not like to speak of francophones or anglophones cause we can’t identify ourself through that.we are cameroonians and we have got our various dialects that we should value!long Live Cameroon!
I marvel at the dribbling and stupidity folks like you spout. You think you are dealing with blind people. You almost put your life at stake to help Agbor Balla who was released from prison because he desist talking about secession and was all for a federation, today You the same man is spitting on the federation idea. You think a federation is nonsense, secession is nonsense , then you are not a partner in peace. Btw, don’t forget the extremist you are was for Marshal Law, now you seem to abhor machetes. Yearning for marshal is yearning for the gun to pop, what can a machete do in front of a gun? I don’t know what you owe your confusion to, weed munching? You claimed the strike wouldn’t spread to your backyard only to start openly yearning for Marshal Law. Political man!
He who advocates for violence must face the drum. Ayuk and co you deserve the death penalty but I pray God spares your lives and convert in to 59 years in prison so that you can sit and think about the violence and pain you have caused. Proud bakossi, either 10 states or nothing.
Don’t just sit abroad and ask those back home to risk their lives; go and fight if you are really serious. The Anglophone regions are poverty ridden, kids are getting pregnant, becoming thieves and causing all kinds of atrocities because of your scrupulous and foolish ideas of ghost town and school shutdown.
It is time to shut the hell up and do good for the people of our regions. No more ghost town, stop the fighting and lay down what we want the government to do with regards to marginalization. Killing of innocent anglophones and forces of law and order will not solve the problem.