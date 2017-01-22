Cameroon Judge Arrested In Crackdown

Justice Ayah is a supporter of the now banned Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium (CACSC) that has been advocating for the country’s return to the federal system of government.A member of the Cameroon judiciary has been arrested in what is seen as part of a major crackdown against dissent.
Lord Justice Ayah Paul Abine was picked up late Saturday from his home in Yaoundé city.
The former presidential candidate is also the Deputy Attorney General of the country’s Supreme Court and an opposition leader.
Abine, who is also chairman of the Popular Action Party (PAP) had earlier been summoned to appear before an investigator at the Secretariat of State for Defence (SED) on Friday.
He ignored the invitation arguing that the legal procedure to summon a sitting magistrate wasn’t followed.
“Six armed men from SED forcefully arrested him from his residence. They had no arrest warrant and when Ayah Paul Abine stated what the law says, he was told he had no choice than to comply,” a family source said.
Those at the scene of the arrest were prevented from making or receiving calls, sources said.
The government is yet to comment on the arrest, but speculations are rife that his seizure is linked to a wave of clampdown on some Anglophone activists in the country, Africa Review said.
The government on January 17 outlawed the consortium made up of teachers, lawyers and other civil society organisation in the Central African country.
Cameroonian human rights lawyer and CHAIR of the consortium, Felix Nkongho Agbor-Balla together with his Secretary General, Dr Fontem Neba were recently arrested and have since been detained at the SED in Yaoundé.
Justice Ayah, who had an 11-year parliamentary stint as member of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and the opposition People’s Action Party, now called Popular Action Party (PAP), contested the 2011 presidential election in Cameroon.
President Paul Biya won the disputed poll and Justice Ayah Paul came at the 5th position.
Even when he served as a CPDM member, Justice Ayah Paul Abine was an outspoken critic of the 2008 changes to the constitution, which removed term limits that could have prevented President Biya from standing for re-election in 2011.
According to him, the changes were “not democratic”, and took Cameroonians back 200 years.
This just shows the psychic of the members of the cpdm crime syndicate. If they cannot think twice before disrespecting an honorable state man like justice Ayah Paul then how low can they go. Those Southern Cameroonians who still nurture the idea of reasoning with these gangsters better wake up and smell the coffee. The damage done is beyond repair and it is not open for any discussion no matter what. This “banana” republic is in the first phase of its demise.
600 taxis have been sent to SW to obstruct the ghost town on Monday and Tuesday. The taxis will be running buea- mutengene and limbe to fool the population the strike has been called off.This is also to provoke the population to retaliate so that they can carry out their genocide deal on them. The drivers have been instructed to instigate the strike topic in the car once u say anything in support of the strike the car will carry u to an unknown destination and only God knows what will happen to u.pls call family members in the SW to let them know this.They should stay indoors and avoid any provocation from the military so more lives will not be taken.Pls forward to save lives in the SW and if possible called your love ones to save them