Cameroon Knocks out Nigeria from U-17 Women’s World Cup

THIS DAY | Nigeria will not feature for the first time in the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup after the Flamingos lost on the away goals rule to Cameroon in Yaounde yesterday.

Cameroonian Cubs forced Flamingos to a 1-1 draw in the return leg after the first game ended in a 2-2.

Nigeria featured in all previous five FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cups since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Alice Kameni gave the home team a 16th minute lead, before substitute Martha Vincent drew the Flamingos level eight minutes from time. This year’s tournament is to be staged in Uruguay in November.

Elsewhere on the continent, Ghana demolished Djibouti 19-0 on aggregate to book Africa’s third and final spot at Uruguay 2018. Ghana had all but secured their qualification heading into the second leg after a 9-0 first-leg victory, and they were able to better that performance by one goal and stroll to qualification for Uruguay 2018.

Cameroon and Ghana are joined by South Africa, who secured their berth after a 6-1 aggregate win over Morocco on Saturday, as the three African teams at Uruguay 2018.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018 will be held from 13 November to 1 December across three host cities: Colonia del Sacramento, Maldonado and Montevideo.