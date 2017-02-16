Home / English / Cameroon to launch two new public TV channels

Cameroon to launch two new public TV channels

APA – Douala (Cameroon) Cameroon radio and television (CRTV) will launch two new TV channels this year, the Director general of the state-owned broadcaster, Charles Ndongo said on Saturday.

According to Ndongo, one of the new channels will be exclusively devoted to sports and the other will be a continuous news channel.

The establishment of these channels is part of the CRTV’s policy which is preparing to move into the digital age by mutating from “broadcasting” to “narrowcasting.” This means that the public channel will shift from a wide and open broadcasting to the world to a more targeted audience.

In the same vein, the Director General also announced for 2017, the opening of a local radio station in the resort town of Kribi.

To innovate, the CRTV could try this year to broadcast programs from Douala in order to support the production center of television in Yaoundé.

One comment

  1. John Dinga United States
    February 16, 2017 at 15:32

    Hopefully Mr Charles Ndongo knows how to convert the last presidential decree on bilingualism into reality!

    Reply

