Cameroon launches coffee cultivation campaign

4 hours ago 1 Comment

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) The 2016-2017 coffee season was launched Wednesday in the Cameroonian town of Mengang (Center), against the backdrop of a gloomy prospect for the commodity.

In fact, this operation is launched as local production has peaked at 24,500 tons during the past season, a slight increase compared to 23,865 tons recorded in 2014-2015.

On the other hands and according to data from the ministry of Commerce, the prices on the field have been plummeted in line with the fall of the prices of coffee in global market.

Nonetheless, local coffee processing has seen an “impressive leap” in 2015-2016, with 3786 tons processed against with 448 tons in 2014-15.

APAnews

One comment

  1. Mr President. Qatar
    1 min ago at 17:57

    These slave crops. A total waste for cameroon.

    Reply

