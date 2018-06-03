Cameroon leads with six awards at 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa

GhanaWeb | The Cameroon movie industry may not be popular among the African filmmaking fraternity but that did not stop some recognition at the just ended 2018 Golden Movie Awards.

Produced by Nkanya Nkwai, an actor and film producer of Cameroonian and British descent, ‘A Good Time to Divorce’ swept six awards ceremony to the astonishment of patrons and colleagues present at the award ceremony.

The movie topped the categories of Golden Art Director, Golden Story Drama, Golden Movie Writer, Golden Actor Drama, Golden Director, and Overall Golden Movie.

Golden Actor Drama, Alenne Menget, who could not hide his excitement said, “We came here to win and we have won. You should automatically put us on the map of movies in Africa because we are a force to reckon with. We have taken the time to brand and rebrand. We have won it to be integrated into, we have won for peace.”

The Golden Movie Awards is an annual award that seeks to honour outstanding achievement in the African television, digital media, and film industry and it’s administered by experts in Cinema and Television.

The star-studded event was attended by filmmakers from Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Ivory Coast.

Other wins include Golden Soundtrack (Original), OC Ukeje – Potato Potahto, veteran Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe Damijo was adjudged best Golden Supporting Actor (Comedy.

There was, however, a twist in the Golden Actor (Comedy) category where newly-wedded John Dumelo beat the likes of Kwadwo Nkansah a.k.a Lilwin, Kofi Adjorlolo, Ayo Makun, O.C Ukeje to win the award; Golden Indigenous Movie was awarded to producers of Baabani.

The rest were Golden Supporting Actress in Comedy, Joke Silva; Golden Editor (Video)Yaw Karkonn–Ampomah; Golden Actress in Comedy were shared by Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, and Sika Osei of the Side Chic Gang, Golden Makeup Artist went to Nodryn Evanci of Uganda, among many others.

Surprise elements of the night were dedicated to Peter Ritchie and Gloria Sarfo who were honoured with the Appreciation Award for their continuous support for Golden Movie Awards Africa. As part of the appreciation package, the two will spend a few days at the beautiful African island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe.

Hosts for the night, Nigerian comic actor Ayo Makun popularly known as AY and Ghanaian diva Joselyn Dumas collaborated well to bring the event to life.

While AY did not fail to lighten up the semi-formal event with a couple of jokes on Ghanaian and Nigerian personalities, Dumas met up to his match by showing off her witty side.

The Awards scheme recognizes film excellence in a variety of categories with the goal of making African films attractive enough for an international appeal.

The qualifying year for the 2018 edition entails only films produced but not necessarily released commercially from January 1, 2017, to January 31, 2018.