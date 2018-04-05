Cameroon: Minister bans use,sale of firearms in six regions

Journal du Cameroun | Paul Atanga Nji, Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, has issued an order banning the sale and use of firearms in the country’s six regions.
As part of plans to turn down the tides of rising security threats in the country, Minister Atanga Nji says the new order if well respected will bring public peace.
Official statistics indicate many citizens use modern firearms or homemade arms without permission. The number of weapons in circulation, going by the studies is much higher than the number of authorizations duly granted by competent authorities.
The situation is further aggravated by the fact that the managers of such arms do not always maintain, in a systematic way, digital files which permits law enforcement officers the liberty to trace where all the operations are carried out. This lapse according to Minister Atanga Nji poses real threat to public order.
It is against this backdrop that Atanga Nji on April 5, 2018, banned the use and sale of firearms in Adamawa, Littoral, Center, West, North-West and South-West regions.
In the order, the Minister exhorts all those who currently own weapons without authorization, to engage imperatively the administrative procedures within thirty days or risk facing the laws. To those who have authorization, he calls for re-identification with governors, Divisional and Senior Divisional officers.
