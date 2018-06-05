Cameroon modifies the 2018 finance bill

Business in Cameroon |
On June 4, 2018, Paul Biya signed a prescription modifying Cameroon’s 2018 finance bill. In the current bill, the country’s budget which was set at CFA4,513.5 billion is increased to CFA4,689.5 billion (an increase by CFA176 billion).
This increase can be explained by the fact that in December 2017 when the finance bill was signed, the ministry for decentralization was not accounted for since it was just created on March 2, 2018. In the present bill, this ministry’s budget has been set to CFA11.477 billion. In addition, the newly set constitutional court’s budget is CFA2.5 billion.
Meanwhile, the government is also authorized to negotiate and conclude concessional and non-concessional loans estimated at CFA245 billion and CFA436 billion respectively.
In the older finance bill, the government’s total revenues was estimated at CFA3,175 billion. In the new, however, it is reevaluated at CFA3,324 billion ( an increase by CFA149 billion). In the same vein, the target for fiscal revenues has also been raised from CFA2,645 billion to CFA2,712 billion. Finally, from CFA670 billion, the fund allocated for domestic debt payment has been increased to CFA713 billion.
This country truly lack economists and budget analysts…….A report from the Sea Port Authority, the biggest contributor to the Cameroon budget came out last week and indicated that revenue collection dropped by about 50%. Agricultural revenue will certainly go down as farmers have abandoned their farms especially in the Southern Cameroon regions. I am surprised that government is instead increasing the budget instead of reducing it???? How will they pay for all these…?? This Biya is out of senses and need to rest at some nursing home…….Civil Servants better get ready to go with no salaries……..danger is looming…
Bro,
LRC has renowned budget analysts. However, they are all like robots remotely-contolled by Dictator Biya.
Case study 1: EMERGENCE OF LRC BY 2035
Dictator Biya got up one day and said that LRC will emerge by 2035.
All economic indicators point to the fact that the country can NEVER EVER emerge by 2099, let alone by 2035.
That notwithstanding, CPDM economic professors, by design or omission, did not have the balls to tell Dictator Biya that that goal was unachievable
Case study 2: Parallel budgets
LRC is one of the few countries on planet earth executing parallel budgets.
• A budget adopted by the legislature
• A budget created by Presidential decree e.g. the so-called Plan d’urgence pour l’accélération de la croissance
To add insults to injuries, the executive branch does NOT respect the budget adopted by the legislature. The President gets up one day and signs a decree awarding the terrorists committing genocide in SC aso-called “prime de soutien”of 30.000 FCFA/month/terrorist. He does not care to ask about the financial ramifications of his foolish decision. No economist dares challenge his foolish decision.
A country fighting an UNWINNABLE war can NEVER have an increase in fiscal revenue. Most areas in SC is now ungovernable, ghost towns are still present, businesses in SC avoid paying taxes.
Fiscal revenue will surely DECREASE rather than increase.