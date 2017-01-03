Cameroon National Team Prepare for Ugly Matip Fight

Joël Matip could be forced to retire from international football as Cameroon spoil for a fight with their no-show stars.
Cameroon’s national team is a mess, and seven players had refused to turn out for the Africa Cup of Nations. Yet late yesterday, the national team manager was still insisting he expected some of them to show, including Liverpool’s Joël Matip. Today, another retired from international football to avoid facing potential sanctions.
Matip has made it clear he had no intention of joining Cameroon’s national team for the upcoming AFCON. The German-born centre half hasn’t represented the country of his ancestry in recent seasons and has said he has issues with the way the national team is organised and run that make turning out for them unappealing.
“We have three players who should arrive on Tuesday including Allan Nyom, Joël Matip, and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting,” read a brief statement from Cameroon manager Hugo Broos yesterday. As of today, Tuesday, Matip remains in Liverpool and Schalke’s Choupo-Moting has chosen to retire from international football.
West Brom right back Allan Nyom, on the other hand, has agreed to travel for in-person talks with Broos this week that will see him miss at least one game for his club. If those talks go well, Nyom could still end up playing at AFCON this month. Matip, by all accounts, remains firm in his decision to sit out the tournament.
The defender appeared to want Cameroon to prove they had solved any issues he had with their set-up before reconsidering his position in the future rather than joining up this month based on Broos’ insistence that things had changed and that their professional and organisational shortcomings had been adequately addressed.
With Cameroon publicly making noise about expecting him to show up, though, a complaint with FIFA could now be in the works. The expectation of such will have been behind Choupo-Moting deciding to retire from international football, and it would not be a major surprise if Liverpool and Matip made a similar announcement.
If Cameroon lodged a complaint and if Matip remained eligible, the centre half would face being barred from playing for Liverpool for the duration of the AFCON and the club could be fined. International retirement would make him ineligible, and if in the future he changed his mind he could come out of retirement.
Fecafoot is ran by fools. Is Matip your goat that you can drag in and out at your will ? Myopic memories, when you needed his service in 2010, who went through pains of processing his passport ?
Now you guys are running helter skelter as if there was an earthquake.
This is just a tip of the Iceburg
Living in denial is fun….Lots of fun indeed. There is no lawyers’ problem, no Anglophone teachers’ problem, no Anglophone marginalization problem….The country is fine as it is….One and indivisible.
kikikikikikik
The team is not a mess..
The country is a mess..Nothing is well managed in that country governed by a Beti majority..
You take people from the tropical rain forest and give them such a big responsibility?
The people believe that good management is when u steal, hide in france, wear suit and speak somborn French..
Cameroon since Biya have always have money problems.
Players don’t get money, roads are not built, there is just nothing happening in that country ..
All the Beti French puppet has to deliver is to tell Cameroonians to dream for 2035..
I praise the players who don’t want to come and joint in that mess call the lions of Cameroon….
Well said bro. Well said.
Matip and LRC are ” one and indivisible”.
Matip accepted to Play for LRC at his own free will. LRC did not respect the rules of engaement. Matip therefore decided no longer to Play for LRC
However, LRC is forcing Matip to continue for Play against his will because of LRC policy of “one and indivisible”
This is a similar Situation to that of Southern Cameroonians.
Southern Cameroonians voted to join LRC in two state federation. LRC did not respect the Terms of the Union.
Southern Cameroonians therefore want to leave the Union.
However, LRC is forcing Southern Cameroonians to remain in that God-forsaken Union because of LRC policy of “one and indivisible”
The truth of the matter is that no Union of two or more parties is “one and indivisible. Matip and Southern Cameroonians have the right to seperate from LRC
…Matip to continue TO…
Biya most go same goes to S.Cameroon lolllll. Really difficult to understand something about this country , a real disaster. Any smart person would avoid this team as long as the management is led by the Biya clan. Big up to Matip, more important things than football meme si nous sommes des amoureux du ballon rond.
Carefully crafted. You are well endowed with the art of writing. Pen power is the biggest nightmare for any dictator. Keep it up bro.
AG we are together.
Unstoppable Momentum. Nothing more, nothing less.
“ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta” (The Struggle Continues, Victory is Certain)
Why force people to play out of their will? The key is not to win but the will to prepare to win that is important. “Faecal foot” should give this guy a break. He ain’t psychologically ready to turn a blind eye to the arrogant, ludicrous and disastrous management he’s witnessed with the national team for the last eight years. Absolute waste of time pal, I stand by you Matip and Choupa. They want to transcend to you guys the same bigotry they’ve shown towards Southern Cameroon. Stand your ground after all what has the Country you’ve sacrificed to represent done for you compared to your country of birth.