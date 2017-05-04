Cameroon nationals’ scheme involved fraudulent puppy sales, police say

The fraudulent sale of a Boxer puppy led local and state investigators to an alleged online fraud scheme run by three foreign nationals.

Three men identified as African nationals were charged Monday in Butler County by state police. Two of them have been arrested and one remains at large. The investigation involved a fugitive task force and members of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to state police.

It will be the determination of ICE whether the men will be deported to their home country after facing the charges.

The three, all believed to be from Cameroon, reportedly were living at the same apartment in Slippery Rock. They are 37-year-old Lawrence Njabon Francis, 28-year-old Lawrence Nana Tchakounte and Emmenuel Nkwate, 31. Tchakounte and Francis, the two in custody, are believed to be in the United States on student visas, attending Slippery Rock University.

According to a criminal complaint, New Castle police had contacted state police March 21 regarding an alleged fraud incident they were investigating, in which a New Jersey woman reported that she had tried to buy a puppy from a man named Bill Peterson, also known as Tchakounte, who was selling boxer puppies through an internet website and through Craig’s List.

The woman had signed a contract with Peterson over the internet and wired him $580 through Western Union for a boxer puppy on March 1, the report said. The money she sent was picked up that afternoon at a business on New Butler Road, through Western Union.

According to police, Peterson had used a fraudulent address on Euclid Avenue in New Castle while corresponding with the woman through both email and text messages. Meanwhile, three other people — in Kentucky, New Jersey and Massachusetts — all reported similar incidents involving a man named Peterson to either the New Castle or state police.

The total amount reported stolen from the four individuals was $1,380, police said.

State police in Mercer had arrested Peterson on March 21 and learned that his real last name is Tchakounte and that he is from Cameroon and had been attending Slippery Rock University. The police allege that Tchakounte was attempting a similar scam at a store in Grove City, police reported.

He was found to have a fraudulent Rhode Island identification card with the name of William Peterson, police allege.

ADMITTED INVOLVEMENT

In interviews with various police departments, Tchakounte admitted his involvement in several similar incidents in Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties. The Shenango Township police in Lawrence County arrested him March 1, and he identified his two co-conspirators as Francis and Nkwate, the criminal complaint states.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security affirmed that all three men arrived in the United States either late last year or early this year. Tchakounte and Francis both entered the country on student visas and are students at Slippery Rock University, the report said. Nkwate, also from Cameroon, came through Mexico and has applied for refugee status, but has since failed to appear for an immigration hearing in San Diego, according to the court papers.

State police in Mercer conducted a search warrant on Francis’ car, which Tchakounte was driving when police arrested them. They found several Western Union money order receipts that coincided with the reported incidents. They also seized a fraudulent Delaware driver’s license with Tchakounte’s photo on it, $470 in cash and a cropped passport photo of Francis. The car’s temporary registration plate was forged and also fraudulent, police alleged.

The police served a search warrant at the men’s off-campus apartment at 314 Stillwater Lane in Slippery Rock, Butler County, on March 22, where they say they found a Western Union money receipt for $500, a forged and fraudulent Metro Plus Health Plan check in Tchakounte’s name for about $2,000 and various Social Security applications. They additionally found nine Western Union money receipts from 2017, in amounts ranging from $52 to $1,000, according to the complaint. The police also seized four laptop computers and three cell phones.

Tchakounte, in an April 7 interview with state police in New Castle, admitted his full involvement, police reported. He said he arrived in the United States on Jan. 14 on a student visa, and that he did not know the other two defendants prior to his arrival, police said. He said the other two were involved in Boxer puppies scam before his arrival.

Tchakounte reportedly told police that he became involved a few weeks after he arrived, at their encouragement. His main task was to collect the Western Union money in the three counties, and he would receive 20 percent for each MoneyGram he picked up. The rest of the money went to the other two, according to his account to police.

He said he, alone, picked up about 20 transactions, totaling about $15,000. He told police that Nkwate has a forged U.S. passport in his possession.

Tchakounte also told police he was involved in laundering some of the stolen money from the incident and on six occasions, he went to a store and forwarded about $6,000 to an unknown person in Cameroon, the complaint states. Tchakounte also told them that Francis and Nkwate were involved in those transactions and that he does not know the recipients in Cameroon or why the money was being sent there.

Police said Francis and Nkwate both denied any involvement in the incident. However, police obtained a search warrant and inspected Tchakounte’s cell phone and found several text messages sent among the defendants about the transactions.

Police also executed search warrants on two bank accounts that belonged to Francis and Tchakounte, and on Western Union to determine the exact amount of money allegedly stolen through the transactions.

‘HIGHLY ORGANIZED’

“The above details of this investigation reveal that the defendant’s actions are highly organized and concerted,” the criminal complaint alleges.

According to a state police news release, the three are charged for violations of the state Racketeering In Corrupt Organizations Act.

Each of them faces charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy to violate the corrupt organizations act, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, forgery and criminal use of a communication facility.

Francis and Tchakounte are in the Butler County prison on $100,000 bond each. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nkwate.

Charges previously had been filed in Lawrence County against Tchakounte and were withdrawn, then refiled in Butler County as the investigation proceeded.

A preliminary hearing for Tchakounte and Francis is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 10 before District Judge William S. O’Donnell in Slippery Rock.

