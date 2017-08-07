Cameroon ‘not ready’ to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Ouagadougou (AFP) – Cameroon face being stripped of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after continental football chief Ahmad Ahmad admitted Saturday that the country “is not ready” to host the 2019 tournament.
“Cameroon isn’t ready to welcome even four teams,” said Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
With Cameroon struggling to complete the necessary infrastructure projects to host the three-week event, Ahmad said that an inspection committee will be sent to evaluate progress.
“It’s only then that we would take the necessary conclusions with the executive committee,” he said before adding that there is always a “plan B”.
“Plan B is to open tender procedures so that there are other (countries) participating in the organisation,” said Ahmad without elaborating.
A number of countries, including Morocco and Algeria, have said they are ready to host the 2019 event.
AFP
All these monkeys have ever been ready for in the past 56 years is to rig elections, occupy Ambazonia and loot every single penny they can lay hands on. What a mess sharing space with primordial primitive forest gorillas knowing nothing but confusion. Ambazonia shall part ways with these reclusive illiterates and we shall become the most advanced country on the continent in no time. The human resources scattered around are ready to step in once the flag flies in Buea. Menchum fall shall be developed on a build operate and transfer basis 2 light up Ambaland and sell energy expensively to LRC.
Sure, Cameroon not ready to host even Two teams. Death traps in e name of roads, no standard Stadia, dilapidated hospitals…. No value for its Citizens. Only corruption, spending tax payers money and is borrowed in foreign countries. Must they wait for Cup of Nations be4 thinking of basic infrastructure. Shame Shame. Ahmed Bravo, u are very objective.