Cameroon: Oil revenues soar

APAnews | Cameroon’s oil revenues in the first quarter of 2018 amounted to CFA95.5 billion francs, showing an increase of CFA11.6 billion francs in relative value, and 13.8% in absolute value over the same period the previous year.
APA learned Friday from the relevant departments of the Ministry of Finance (MINFI) that at the end of March 2018 oil revenues were estimated at CFA95.5 billion francs against CFA83.9 billion francs at the end of March 2017.
This performance can be explained in particular by the rise of oil prices, with the average price per barrel averaging $66.8 over the review period, compared to an average of $44.5 per barrel last year.
In the details, oil revenues include CFA88.6 billion francs of oil royalties from the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH) and CFA6.9 billion francs of taxes on oil companies operating in Cameroon.
These receipts show an increase of CFA16 billion francs compared to forecasts which counted on 72.6 billion quarterly receipts.
The oil money goes to Paul Biya directly, reason it’s never included as revenue item on Cameroon budget. I guess the lucrative oil market that has led to this revenue increase should be celebrated by Biya and his family….The Nation has nothing to benefit…..Shame to Cameroon King, Biya Mvondo Paul….
this kind of articles help reinforce the notion that selling raw materials,and using the revenue to import everything is development.at least this is how the masses percieve it.the above comments illustrate this point!.but in reality this approach has nothing to do with economic growth,it only reinforce dependences,spreading laziness.soudi arabia has been exporting oil for fifty years,but nothing is manufactured there ,maybe the koran?but south korea does not have patrol,gold,etc,but the capital of samsung group alone is closer to three hundred billion dollars.korea is among the ten top economies in the world and continue growing.the differences between soudi arabia and korea is economic intelligences.south korea understand that economics is creating value,but not soudia.
with oil money gaddafi was paying each citizen 500 dollars whether you are working or not.this contributed to creat ignorances and laziness.sciences which is the coner stone of material prosperity was not even considered there.people seem to be satisfied with thier lives,everything is free why work hard?
this kind of system creat the worst kind of humans that can exist on earth.only countries with a hard working population can rise economically on a long term bases.installing such a system in africa will be irresponsible.
we must concentrate on creating a solid vibrant industrial sector that will employ as many people as possible.with enough wealth negerated from industry we will train top scientist to guarantee our defense.without the scientific capacity to obliterate the enemy.forget.