Cameroon operators get six months to improve services after poor results in quality audit

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) has ordered the country’s main telecoms operators, Camtel, MTN, Nexttel and Orange, to improve their mobile services within six months, in light of poor results from an independent assessment of network quality, reports Tic Mag.

The audit was carried out earlier this year by IT consultancy Cybercom Group in around 30 towns and 60 villages. It highlighted a number of quality issues, including poor network availability, dropped calls and slow mobile internet speeds.

The government has committed to take action against operators if they fail to improve their services and to reinforce the powers of telecom regulator ART in monitoring service quality.

Telecompaper