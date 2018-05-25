Cameroon owns 41% of CEMAC’s money stock

Business in Cameroon | The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) informs that in 2017, the money stock within CEMAC was CFA10,602.9 billion. Compared to the CFA10,645.4 billion in 2016, this represents a decrease of 0.4%.

The bank further informs that Cameroon owns 41% (CFA4,398.8 billion) of this stock. In 2016, this same stock was CFA4,163.05 billion and the new figure represents an expansion by 5.7%.

As far as Central Africa is concerned, its money stock grew by 12.3% within the said period (CFA307.4 billion in 2017 against CFA273.68 billion a year earlier). According to BEAC, this improvement was spurred by the positive impact of its foreign asset (+18.3%) following the regular payment of salaries in the public sector and thanks to the implementation of labor-intensive projects funded by foreign investors.

During the year under review, Congo’s stock decreased by 10.4% due essentially to its foreign assets. Indeed, in December 2017, the country’s stock was CFA1,766.14 billion while by the same period a year earlier, it was CFA1,971.83 billion. Gabon’s followed the same trend with a drop by 3.8% (CFA2,004.78 billion in 2017 against CFA2,084.523 billion in 2016) due to the negative contribution of the domestic debt (-3.2%) that even the external assets’ positive contribution (+4.3%) was unable to offset.

As for Equatorial Guinea, its 1% increase was due to the positive contribution of the domestic credit (+11%) despite the negative impact of the net foreign assets (-7.5%). Its money stock was CFA1, 193.396 billion while in 2016, it was CFA1, 181.61 billion.

The last country, Chad, registered a drop by 3% and the stock was CFA895.8 billion against CFA923.82 billion in 2016 due notably to the domestic credit (-3.3%).