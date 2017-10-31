Cameroon partners with Microsoft for quality learning

The Government of Cameroon and the American IT company, Microsoft have signed an agreement to provide Microsoft Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 to university students in Cameroon.

The agreement was signed this 30th October 2017 with the Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo representing Government and the Director General of Microsoft for West and Central Africa, Simon Outtara representing Microsoft.

According to the partnership, the 500.000 computers, the Presidential Grant to students, will be equipped with these two special Microsoft programmes.

The Inspector General at the Ministry of Higher Education, Prof Marcel Fouda Ndjodo, explained that Microsoft is equipping these machines with the Windows 10 operating system and the windows productivity tool, office 365 at only one dollar per computer; a real subsidized cost.

The Microsoft Director General for West and Central Africa stated that Microsoft’s mission is to empower every individual and organization.

He said in addition to the above, every student in Cameroon will also benefit from a data size curriculum for higher education to be built in Cameroon by Microsoft. This, Simon Outtarsa explains, will give young Cameroonians the opportunity to develop skills relevant for today’s job market.

Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo hailed the partnership with Microsoft and announced that the 500.000 laptops promised by the Head of State will begin arriving Cameroon in November 2017, time enough for the Microsoft Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 to be installed in the machines.

CRTV