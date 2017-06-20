Cameroon passport ranked most expensive in Africa

Jeune Afrique, has rated the Cameroonian passport as one of the most expensive in the African continent.
Jeune Afrique’s assessment is based on the cost of getting a passport in each country in Africa. According to All Afrikan Network, it was revealed that it takes 114 euros to afford a passport in Cameroon placing the country in 4th position.
Chad occupies the first place (228 euros), followed by the DR Congo (164 euros) and Burundi in the 3rd place (123 euros) and Cameroon comes 4th (114 euros), followed by Madagascar (90 euros), then Burkina Faso and Mali (76 euros). Mauritania comes in 8th position (75 euros), Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon (60.9 euros) complete the list of top 10 countries with most expensive passports in Africa.
It should be recalled that Cameroon passport holders can travel to 16 countries in the world visa free, according to the pan African newspaper’s report.
Waiting times in country and out to get a passport is more importent..5years time limit to expirey is too short, especially if its your 5th or 6th passport and you refuse to take citizenship of a forigen rsidential country because you want to remain Cameroonian .,plus most countries for visas want 6 months validation for it so its restricting.If you could get a ten year 2nd time passport at even treble the price on the otherhand it would be worth it due to working days wasted ,travel to capital cities ,possible job loss ,in getting it when resident abrourd.
All French speaking of course………That’s how things work in FrancAfrique.. Corruption, corruption, and more corruption.
Forgot to add that the 114Euros applies only when you’re in Cameroon. Try applying for a Cameroon passport from abroad and that cost tripples in addition to the long wait and hassle at the hands of embassy officials, reason why many Cameroonians in the diaspora prefer to take up other Citizenships. Even at that, one is not free from their backward mentality; applying for a Visa to Cameroon is another crime.
Ako you said it all bro. Nothing good comes from France. Unfortunately, these greedy and stupid African leaders are to retarded to notice that.
The above problems arent only Cameroonian passport specific .
Visa are also one of the most expensive in Africa. And tell me, who ONLY paid 114 euro for their passport? Most pay much more than this. Corruption and bribing you know?
It is very misleading to publish information based on one’s subjective views, information that is not backed by some valid research. Cost of passports may be fixed by the issuing country; immigrant visas and their costs depend on host countries.
Once upon a time Cameroon passport was good for entry into every country in the world except two – Apartheid South Africa and Israel. This write-up implies a restriction of entry to many unnamed countries.How useful is such information?
If they could even use the money collected to do something useful, it’ll be better but the money ends in individual pockets and then we keep borrowing money every single day
Kinda ironical that the aforementioned passports all fall within the bottom half in the ranking of African passports.
By the time at home Cameroons sporting events come up to mature the diplomatic reps abroard better get organised so we the maximum attendence of forigen visitors for the stadium due to great pre organisation with the diverse national fan clubs at least .
same as their Visa,yet their UK embassy is a disgraceful, dirty little carpet room with old tacky photos of governmental persons dating back more than 30years, unprofessional, rude staff,which reminds how primitive the colonial francophone regime is still living in the past,other embassies around are all moderns with customer friendly professional staff, the only two DLA & NSI international air ports in Cameroon are shambolic, a disgrace for a regime which travels round the world yet theirs at home is a dive,dirty no flushable smelly toilets and shameless rude, angry bribe taking airport staff