Cameroon police kill two in protests in English-speaking northwest

Cameroon police killed two protestors and wounded 10 others on Friday in the latest bout of violence in the English-speaking northwest of the mostly Francophone country, police and political sources told Reuters.
Protests began in November in the northwestern town of Bamenda when lawyers and teachers claimed their rights were being neglected by Cameroon’s French-speaking majority. Protests have since spread.
Friday’s violence occurred in Ndop, about 40 kilometers to the east. Police opened fire when a crowd of about 100 people descended on the police station, demanding the release of people arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a French-speaking school on Wednesday.
“On Friday morning around 11 a.m., the protesters became more aggressive, the police fired in self-defense and there were two deaths in the clashes. Ten wounded,” said a local police commissioner who asked not to be named.
A staff member in the office of the regional governor confirmed the number of dead and wounded.
The violence comes as a rare test for long-standing President Paul Biya, 83, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982.
Police shot dead four protestors in Bamenda in December during a march against the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement.
On Friday, human rights groups raised concerns about a crackdown on protests, including the United Nations, which said that it had reports that an internet blackout in English-speaking northwest and southwest regions was in place since January 17 to counter the protests.
“I am particularly concerned at the tightening of the space for free speech at a time where its promotion and protection should be of the utmost importance,” the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, David Kaye, said in a statement.
(Reporting By Sylvain Andzongo,; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
Biya has killed enough. His hands drips while he celebrates his 90th birthday. We have presented evidence to the French but they say to wait because Biya will die soon due to age. This is the same thing the British told Morgan Tsvangirai in Zimbabwe yet the only thing that has happened to Mugabe is when he tripped and fell like a lizard. This idea of waiting for dictators to die out doesn’t work any more. Time to take up arms.
morisc.org
I wonder what you and others like the little rasclaaat coon are still doing in this forum when you have found a new site where you wail in delusion with your covetous and deviously secessionist family?!!! You truly do love a forum for Cameroonian people, don’t you? Is morisc.org not giving you what you want?
We must really applaud and congratulate our armed forces or law enforcement, for their poise and restraint, they are really showing to the world a huge amount f professionalism,I believe we have the most civilized law enforcement in Africa and even in the world, I sincerely doubt only 2 people would have killed should this had happened in the USA ,U.K. Or France . I would love to see enemies of Cameroon who can’t do without a Cameroonian forum to tell us how they would have reacted ? Thousands people descending on peaceful policemen and trying to burn them . Is this the ambashitnia they so much about ? An illusion where criminals will be freed according to the whims and caprices of the illiterate populace? You now see and understand why your criminals are brought to other regions? You people are alien and allergic to law and order . Everything must be seen through tribal lenses . I have never seen such clannish people . Anyway back to the bone of contention , the only way to secede is through war, when ambashitnia is ready to go to war let’s know or better strike first . We are more than ready to send bamenda back to the Stone Age .
Its only in Black Africa that you will hear an African calling his brother African chimpanzees or slave ,a white man has done a really good job for all us African , what a shame are we misguided? ignorant? greedy? selfish? are we mentally corrupted ? maybe those are the reasons why Black Africa keep turning to a circle, some even label themselves Anglophone and some francophone .
i m really really surprised to see someone write about Bamilike and Bassa genocide, i thought that base on some of your facts and arguments genocide only happened in NW and SW Cameroon ,,,, Poverty,Lostness,Forgotten , ignored, misused , not understood, taken for granted, that is the life of must Cameroonian living in Cameroon , simple because money and power are in the hands of a few people
CAMEROON ONE NATION UNDER GOD
CAMEROON ONE PEOPLE UNDER GOD > Common enemy>>> PAUL BIYA”S EVIL SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT
CAMEROON UNIFY STRUGGLE