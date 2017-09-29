Cameroon president deploys army to Anglophone regions to face off secessionists

Cameroonian President Paul Biya has dispatched the military to the South West and North West Regions of the country ahead of independence day on October 1 to face off secessionists.
The military deployment was officially announced by the Governor of the South West Region Bernard Okalia Bilai on Thursday after restricting movement of people and vehicles, closing all public places and banning meetings.
“Following repeated threats propagated by secessionists through the social media, their Southern Cameroon Broadcasting Corporation and tracts to mislead public opinion and destabilize our country;
“The Head of State has ordered and mobilized the Army to protect the territorial integrity of the Nation as well as guarantee the security of all law-abiding persons and their property in conformity with the provisions of our Constitution,” he said in a statement.
Governor of SW Region notifies the public, The Head of State has ordered & mobilizes the Army.#Buea #Cameroon #Cameroun pic.twitter.com/ap6xXagpx4
He called on the people to ignore calls for demonstrations “as they will meet the firm reaction of the armed forces”.
The governor also called on parents to keep their children at home.
The tension is in anticipation of another massive demonstration following last week’s peaceful protests in several towns of the two regions calling for the release of arrested inhabitants and independence from the French Cameroon.
On October 1 each year, Cameroon celebrates its independence from France while the former British Southern Cameroons representing the two Anglophone regions mark their unity with French Cameroun to form the federal republic.
This year, the secessionist groups in the regions are calling for a massive mobilization to demand their independence.
Late last year, series of protests were held against marginalization in the Anglophone regions and several people were killed, many injured and hundreds arrested by security forces.
Rights groups have raised concerns about increasing repression under the 35-year-old rule of President Biya.
In August, the president signed a decree releasing Anglophone leaders detained for months over last year’s protests.
Several others are still behind bars including journalists who are facing terrorism charges.
Biya if you care take the entire french army and add them to those of lrc,you will never kill the will of the people of Ambazonia or our zeal to seperate from lrc.And to you okalia bilai am sure you want to kill more dogs but remember you are living in our land for now and when the dogs decide to hunt you,there will be no place to hide.
You deployed the army to the north against Boko haram but when they went there, some of them defected and joined the ‘terrorists’ because they were offered better pay. Others sold their weapons to the ‘terrorist’ and ran back to their parents in terror! The ones you have sent to us, we know their medicine: alcohol! We will feed them with what they like best…and after the intoxication, you will see us driving back to you in their jeeps! So you are warned, do not push us otherwise we will take the whole territory!
Humm. ..My dear people of the NW and SW, please, be wise! Ask yourselves if it is worth it. When the God father himself sends these killers out there,they take it as a green card/license to kill.
There is a group among the army who is specialy trained to do the dirty jobb, kill innocents.
There are other ways to acheive and revendicate. Protesting is effectiv in a democratic state, but Cameroon is not democratic. You can’t face the brutality of Cameroon army and win.
Some wise elite should step in and talk to the people.
Please!
Can you tell us why the wise elite can only step in in times of crisis.? The country has been in their hands for 60 years why have they been unable to avoid crisis? You forget that Hitler, Mobutu, also had killers? You had already called on Biya’s killers to come out hard on the same people you now pretend to be dear to you. Try to be consistent in your approach. That bite and blow is not working! You were for federation, something the protesters started asking at the beginning, soon you turned coat and started threats, now your scare tactics have reached a 360 degree. Just wait and see how our people are going to outplay you without firing a shot. Don’t be in a hurry!
Are you writing from Buea or Bamenda? If you are not, why is it so? Why should other people children go to the streets and face the brutality of Cameroon army for nothing and not you? Are you not tuff enough?
Are you writing from Buea or Bamenda? Why not go there and call police to strong arm people as you did in the past. Why not go there and change colors like the chameleon you are? Today you are for federation, tomorrow you are making threats!
This time around they’ll meet something different and not unarmed civilians, the Israelites had the Sea in front of them and the Army of Pharouh behind them but God open the Sea and they crossed but the Sea swallowed the Army of Pharouh. They’ll meet their Waterloo.
Mr Biya!Does militariasation of the NW and SW solve this problem?no.Mr Biya!There is no military solution to this problem, you can kill as much people as you want but you cannot kill thier ideas.Please!go down and open for a genuine and meaningful dialogue with your people to solve this problem once and for all!
Those days are gone pass were Biya think his uneducated fools call army will threaten civilian let all wait and see what will happen SUNDAY 1 October 2017 by the way where has the army been since 2016 he tot the army will stop us in fact Cameroon has separated since last year SOUTHERN CAMEROON OOOOOOOOOOYY
THE NEED FOR A PERMANENT DIALOGUE is now ..the military no matter how cannot and will never ever solve the problem of Anglophones Issues with LR. Warning! Other unforeseen factors might surface.. Remember Nigeria is 200 million and Abacha said it before he died and that is that the border with LR is on the Mongo River!
There have been dictators in the world like Biya and even when they were breathing their last, they blew hot air. For Biya, the deception is to rely on support from France proven to establish dictatorships in Africa, Haiti, the initiators of the Vietnam War & the Indo China Crisis. The French are not ashamed and they hide behind an elected leader to promote the subjugation of Africans. France does not care, they will exploit resources and shed blood but they would call for an international match in Paris once they face the same carnage. Shameful! For African dictators to execute this annihilation in exchange for power is beyond the pale.
For every S. Cameroonian that is murdered, there will be one government official to pay. The clock is ticking. Every patriot is a soldier. Bring it on!!