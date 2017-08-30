Anglophone Crisis: President Paul Biya orders release of high level detainees

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya has ordered the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military tribunal against Nkongho Felix Agbor,Fontem Neba, Paul Ayah Abine and some persons arrested in relation to the violence in the North West and South West regions.
This decision, according to the release, is in line with numerous measures by government to seek peaceful solutions to the problems in the two regions.
The highlights the Head of State’s firm resolve to continuously exploit ways of a peaceful solution through tolerance, dialogue and humanism
The Head of State however reaffirms his determination to relentlessly combat enemies of peace and progess and champions of division.
The release signed by the Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic states that criminals who work to jeopadise the future of the country will be brought before the courts
The President of the Republic commends Security Forces for their sense of duty and urges all Cameroonians to contribute to peace, stability and progress
CRTV
At a time when Bikutsi, Ras Tuge, Mbappe, are calling for Biya to use military might to crush anglophones. At a time when Bikutsi is making known her credentials as a francophone, when Ras Tuge is cosying to francophones in Douala and whipping up hatred by claiming anglophones are in search of weapons to kill francophones, the number one francophone in the country makes a hurried cave-in, and be so doing completely throw these lapdogs pretending to talk for a section of the population under the bus. The shame is unbearable, for how on earth would Bikutsi, Mbappe, Ras Tuge , now justify their call for the military to come down hard on those they derisively called terrorists, when their French colonial puppet Paul Biya is singing a different tune? This white flag by Biya is bitter for some!
Now that Biya has cheekily caved in, the struggle must go to the desired end. Our people have smelled blood and must make those who raped our girls to see red. We have to hasten up to complete the dossier that will land Biya at the international criminal court for arbitrary arrest and imprisonment and for crimes against humanity, especially now that he has acknowledged his madness by releasing people whose arrest he ordered. The next demand is for Aniya to punish those who ordered the rape and killing of innocent people beginning with himself and those who abated his actions through propaganda, including Mbappe, Ras Tuge, Bikutsi, Mbamois. After Biya fulfills this demand, we will talk about a referendum.