Anglophone Crisis: President Paul Biya orders release of high level detainees

The President of the Republic, Paul Biya has ordered the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military tribunal against Nkongho Felix Agbor,Fontem Neba, Paul Ayah Abine and some persons arrested in relation to the violence in the North West and South West regions.

This decision, according to the release, is in line with numerous measures by government to seek peaceful solutions to the problems in the two regions.

The highlights the Head of State’s firm resolve to continuously exploit ways of a peaceful solution through tolerance, dialogue and humanism

The Head of State however reaffirms his determination to relentlessly combat enemies of peace and progess and champions of division.

The release signed by the Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic states that criminals who work to jeopadise the future of the country will be brought before the courts

The President of the Republic commends Security Forces for their sense of duty and urges all Cameroonians to contribute to peace, stability and progress

CRTV