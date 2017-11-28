Cameroon projects natural gas output to peak at 1.2m tonnes

APAnews | The production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Cameroon could peak at 1.2 million tonnes a year, beginning next year, according to projections by the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH).

The company says this projection is attainable with the expected arrival in the intervening days of a floating plant in the southern town of Kribi, inside sources said on Tuesday.

SNH, the state agency for oil and gas transactions confirmed the arrival in Cameroon of the new floating natural gas liquefaction plant, named Hilli Episeyo ship, which left Singapore on October 12, 2017.

According to the same sources, the plant has a production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year and an infrastructure liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million tonnes of LNG is expected to provide 30,000 tonnes gas for households and very light oil for the refinery, representing about 1.8 million barrels.

If these are anything to go by, Cameroon will soon be able to sell on the international LNG market 1.2 million tonnes per year, all this as part of a project to anticipate the production of liquefied natural gas in the country, pending the construction of a dry land factory, not far from the deep-water port of Kribi.

Adolphe Moudiki, SNH’s Managing Director said: “In addition to substantial revenue for the public treasury, generated by hydrocarbon sales and domestic gas production, the benefits of this important project will help create jobs and business opportunities for national companies”.