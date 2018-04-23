Cameroon promises to pay part of the dues owed to CAMPOST’s staff

Business in Cameroon | Following the strike notice from the employees of Cameroon Postal Services (CAMPOST), the company’s management met with the strikers on April 22, 2018, at the labor ministry.

At the end of that meeting, the strikers decided to postpone the strike, which should normally start on April 23, 2018, to June 30, 2018. According to them, the postponement occurred for two reasons.

The first one is that during another meeting on April 20, 2018, at the ministry of telecommunication, the finance ministry’s representative made the firm promise that the government would pay a certain amount to the employees. The amount has not been specified but the promise is firm.

The second reason is the joint agreement to continue the negotiations and evaluate the progress according to a chronogram to be established later.

Let’s remind that on January 11, 2018, the staff of CAMPOST sent a mail to the Labor minister Grégoire Owona. In the mail, they required the payment of the wages owed to them, the reclassification with immediate retroactive back-pay.

They also demanded that the health insurance be restored as well as the payment of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 leave fees. The payment of the money owed to any of the retired staffs and the respite expenses of the staff engaged between 2016 and 2018 were also asked.