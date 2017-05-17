Cameroon to promote renewable clean energy

Cameroon’s drive to promote renewable clean energy has taken another step forward.

An engineer in renewable energy, Bolivie Wakam has made it his mission to teach young people in rural communities about the benefits of clean energy.

The 29-year-old is training young people how to install solar panels.

In a country where mainstream power and electricity supply is either too expensive or out of reach, Wakam is in his hometown of Batoufam, teaching a group of students how to purify water using cheap solar stills.

He launched his non-governmental organisation, Africa Tech Solar, two years ago to promote the use of clean energy.

Wakam says:”This energy is sourced locally, meaning we tap into solar energy to power the panels. So what we have here is an independent system that uses a battery charged by the sun, which then powers the panels and the advantage is that the solar energy does not pollute the environment; it’s clean energy and it’s renewable.”

According to the World Bank, nearly 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to energy, and electrification is barely keeping pace with population growth.

So far Africa Tech Solar has installed solar powered street lights, multimedia installations and a water purification plant in Batoufam.

People are now using computers and Wakam’s students are inspired by the idea of clean, renewable energy.

Analysts say Africa’s energy sector needs investment of around 55 billion US dollars per year until 2030 to make up power deficits and provide everyone with access to electricity.

