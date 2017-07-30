Cameroon reinstates curfew to curb Boko Haram

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The Cameroonian authorities have decided to reinstate the curfew as early as 20 hours (local time) in the Far-North region, which has for some time experienced renewed suicide attacks, hostage-taking and armed incursions by the Nigerian terrorist sect, Boko Haram.

In a statement copied to APA on Saturday, Ernest Samuel Ebelle, the prefect of Diamare in the Maroua province, announces “controls of a special intensity with a view to scrupulous compliance with the crisis regulations requiring the prohibition of motorcycle-taxis from 8pm and the systematic closure of drinking places, as well as commercial premises at the same time will be intensified from this day.

This decision, taken at the end of a security meeting of the administrative authorities of the region, also launches police, gendarmerie and military patrols once the night comes. According to consistent evidence, the renewed attacks and incursions into Cameroon have created a psychosis among the population, with various sources reporting that “several young girls carrying explosive charges from Nigeria have crossed the border and are now wandering in certain cities of the northern region.”

Though militarily weakened, Boko Haram remains a serious threat in the Far North of Cameroon, especially as the arrival of the rains leads to the multiplication of terrorist attacks.

