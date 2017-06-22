Cameroon returns stolen ship to Nigeria

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The authorities in Cameroon have handed over to Nigeria, a scientific ship stolen from the country by pirates over a year ago, APA can report on Tuesday.

The vessel flying a Nigerian flag was intercepted in Cameroonian waters by the navy during a routine operation.

The MV Sarkim Barka belonged to the Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research and according to sources close to the case, the ship was stolen more than a year ago in the Nigerian maritime waters by pirates who had renamed it Lumen Christi or Light of Christ.

Returning the boat to Limbe in the southwest opens the way for closer cooperation between Cameroon and Nigeria, two countries “linked by history and geography”.

It is not the first time that the Cameroonian navy has impounded boats stolen from Nigeria.

Last year, the Cameroonian authorities handed over two stolen boats to Nigeria, a country beset by large-scale maritime piracy.

APAnews