Cameroon Roars Past Egypt into AfroBasket Semifinals

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon showed hunger, precision, and championship intent as they dismantled Egypt 95-68 in the AfroBasket 2025 quarterfinals in Luanda.

Egypt entered the clash undefeated, but Cameroon’s early 11-0 run shifted momentum permanently. Captain Fabien Ateba led the charge with 26 points, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, guiding the Indomitable Lions to their first semifinal since 2009. Jeremiah Hill, back from injury, added 20 points, while Brice Bidias chipped in 12 from the bench.

Defensively disciplined, Cameroon finished the first quarter without a foul and forced Egypt into turnovers that turned into 18 points. Their dominance on second-chance points (19) and fast breaks (13) sealed the win.

Egypt’s top scorer Anas Mahmoud had 14 points but admitted his team fell apart: “They executed a lot better than we did. We weren’t organised enough.”

Cameroon, meanwhile, is dreaming big. “Reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2009 is huge for us. We’re going all the way,” said forward Jordan Bayehe.

The Lions are one step closer to AfroBasket glory.