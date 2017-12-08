Cameroon runs out of BCG vaccine

APAnews | Cameroon’s Public Health Minister, André Mama Fouda, said in a statement the country is running out of “Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine, used to prevent Tuberculosis and severe respiratory diseases attributed to Koch’s bacillus.

This situation, which dates back to early December, is attributed to a bottleneck in the international supply chain for vaccines.

Fin publicité dans 20 s

While announcing an imminent return to normal in health facilities, Mr. Mama Fouda “recommended mothers to limit contact of newborns with third parties pending the arrival soon of the vaccine.”

The last shortage of BCG in Cameroon dates back to 2015, when the Far North region was weaned for more than three months. Yaoundé, the capital, was in July 2013 deprived of the vaccine for nearly a month.