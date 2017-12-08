Cameroon runs out of BCG vaccine

APAnews | Cameroon’s Public Health Minister, André Mama Fouda, said in a statement the country is running out of “Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine, used to prevent Tuberculosis and severe respiratory diseases attributed to Koch’s bacillus.
This situation, which dates back to early December, is attributed to a bottleneck in the international supply chain for vaccines.
While announcing an imminent return to normal in health facilities, Mr. Mama Fouda “recommended mothers to limit contact of newborns with third parties pending the arrival soon of the vaccine.”
The last shortage of BCG in Cameroon dates back to 2015, when the Far North region was weaned for more than three months. Yaoundé, the capital, was in July 2013 deprived of the vaccine for nearly a month.
BCG vaccine stock out in LRC was due to poor management and corruption. However, the minister cited “…..bottleneck in the international supply chain for vaccines”. Another FAT lie. HIV patients in LRC always face the problem of “rupture de stock” because of the above-mentioned reasons.
Biya signs decrees and appoint incompetent persons. No wonder, the situation in LRC is moving from bad to worse.
Interesting insight into a typical functioning of service delivery in Cameroon.
From minister Mama Fouda’s press release, it is clear the release of one billion CFA Francs, virtually as an emergency measure (very high instruction of the head of state!!!) that brings some hope for the procurement of BCG vaccine supply.
#1. After the vote by Parliament, budget (funds, money) is lodged not in the public treasury but in a special facility with access possible only by blessing of the head of state.
#2. Store accounting is more amateurish than grandmother’s kitchen supply. Order for supplies are made, not before but after stock is exhausted. Imagine grandma going to beg for salt from neighbor!
Biya has all cameroun money