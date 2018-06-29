Cameroon says Military Casualties Mounting

VOA | YAOUNDE — Cameroon’s government says the number of soldiers and police killed while fighting armed English-speaking separatists who want to split from the French-speaking regions of the country has increased from 80 to more than 100 in the last two weeks and kidnapping of members of the security forces also continue to rise.
With civilians and separatists complaining of widespread human rights abuses by the military and police, calls are growing for genuine dialogue to end the war.
Members of civil society are pressing Cameroonian President Paul Biya to free arrested leaders of armed groups for peace to return and the carnage to stop.
Speaking before an unusually quiet parliament, Cameroon Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo read the names of soldiers and policemen who have died in the war against armed separatists fighting for the independence of an English-speaking-state in Cameroon.
As Beti Assomo read through the list, VOA counted more than 120 names of slain servicemen.
The defense minister was invited by the lawmakers to give a balance sheet of a war that Cameroon president Paul Biya declared seven months ago against people he said were “terrorists” wanting to divide his country.
Robert Bapooh Lipot, a UPC opposition political party lawmaker, says it was the most touching plenary session of parliament he has ever witnessed in Cameroon.
“This is the worst thing which can happen to a soldier,” he said. “A soldier knows that he can die while defending the integrity of his nation against another army, but never against its own citizens. That is why we think that those who took guns against our nation, they must now abandon this option and know that we are belonging to the same country.”
The figures given by Beti Assomo indicate that about 40 more soldiers had lost their lives in less than one week since Cameroon’s prime minister, Philemon Yang, announced that the country had lost about 84 military and policemen and launched a $23 million emergency humanitarian assistance plan for hundreds of thousands of citizens who he said live in precarious and life-threatening conditions in Cameroon and in neighboring Nigeria due to war.
He said hundreds had been killed, and 74,000 internally displaced persons were facing famine along with disastrous health conditions. He said 21,000 others had fled to Nigeria.
United Nations estimates are even higher. The world body says more than 100,000 people, a majority of them school-aged children, have fled the violence in the English-speaking regions for safer locations. Forty thousand have crossed over to Nigeria and many are missing.
A new report published two weeks ago by the international human rights group Amnesty International criticizes both the Cameroon military and armed separatists for using unnecessary and excessive force, stating that civilians are frequently caught up in the violence.
Amnesty said Cameroon’s military has been responding with arbitrary arrests, torture, unlawful killings and destruction of property, which the group says radicalizes youths and drives them to join the separatists. Cameroonian government officials described Amnesty’s allegations as unfounded.
Emmanuel Tatah, a civil society activist and leader of a group known as Unite Cameroon, says the conflict continues to claim lives because many people do not trust the military and the leadership.
“We should be guided by truth. There is a lack of confidence between the people, the government, and the institutions,” he said.
There have been calls for President Biya to be open to dialogue and to release Ayuk Tabe, the man who proclaimed himself as president of what he called the English-speaking “Republic of Ambazonia.” Tabe was arrested in Nigeria with 47 of his collaborators and extradited to Cameroon. His supporters have vowed on social media that Cameroon will not have peace if he and his peers are not released.
Violence broke out in the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions of Cameroon in November 2016 when a strike by English-speaking lawyers and teachers against what they described a marginalization by the French-speaking majority in the bilingual country degenerated into calls for secession. In November 2017, President Paul Biya declared war on the separatists, labeling them “terrorists.”
Biya has said on several occasions he is not ready to listen to anything that may compromise the unity of his country.
The very lawmakers who refused to talk about Anglophones problem in the kangaroo parliament are now crying because their terrorist soldiers are dying. Hypocrisy, whether your master Biya release Sisekou Ayuk or not we are going to defend our home land
I remember writing on this forum about cause and effect, events so far has proven me right. The cause was there and the effect is only manifesting itself now. Biya is the cause of the problem in cameroon right now but getting rid of him will not solve the problem. He has made cowards of our francophone brothers while conversely made lions out of anglophones. Never in the wildest dreams of our French brothers did they think that their mystical birs would be humbled in a battle field populate by individuals with hunting guns. These guys are being killed like flies because war is not about the weapons you have but the courage to fight for what is greater than yourself. The ambazonians know what they are fighting for but can the bir also say the same?
#Kill all terrorists in our country as well as their backers both home and abroad !
@Colby, why don’t you do the job? Who are you sending or instructing? Dull shows everywhere in you…
A confidential report from Ground Zero states that modern weapons from Georges Soros has already arrived SC or will soon arrive.
That is when “one and indivisible” LRC will realise that SC is gone FOREVER because there is ZERO, I repeat ZERO military solution to the present impasse.
Many Anglophone BIR, Gendarmes, police have joined the so-called “secessionists”.
Believe me or not, Dictator Biya will become the most valuable casualty of this struggle.
If history is ánything to go by, the political obituary of Biya will also be similar to that of Mobutu. The telling signs are clear that politically things are falling apart around Biya who has become a liability to the country.
Like Mobutu, Biya is feared by all, trusted by none and loathed by those who by day even sing his praises and send motions of support.
That Biya is headed for a tragic political and historical downfall can now only be denied by his apologists and Spin doctors who resist the truth and deny reality.
THE WAR CONTINUES………
Dictator Biya declared war on Southern Cameroonians. His terrorist soldiers started committing genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Anglophones are simply defending themselves and the land of their ancestors. SELF-DEFENCE is a right recognized in the UN Charter and in international law.
The aggressoris LRC. The parliamentarian should ask Biya to stop his sh*thole UNWINNABLE war.
The evil Dictator was expecting a BLITZKRIEG. However, he got an OPEN-ENDED war.
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
Fake news.why throw that out now only when the world is beginning to focus on the atrocities being committed by biya and his evil birs on Ambazonians.
What is lrc game plan,why do you want the world to know about your casualties in the middle of a war you declared?
LRP have not seen anything yet. That land is our land,we are not stealing it or we have not borrowed it. any war waged against us is a failure. I am very impressed they have came out clear for once. Our statehood is very near.God is with us. ADF forward ever..
Biya your a disaster you have ruined your country and your people I wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire HURRY UP AND DIE.
When we mentioned the word dialogue here at the beginning, they piled on, beating their chests vociferating that they don’t negotiate with terrorists. All kinds of bird names were flying everywhere; Ambazombies, Ambazizis, Ambatermites , you name them. There was euphoria here when soldiers arrived the SW. Simple question; who called it rightly? What is the call to kill all terrorists producing? Do all the people calling for terrorists to be killed now measure the pain of military families? If they do, then they are beginning to feel what thousands of anglophone families have been feeling!