Cameroon secures 62b fCFA financial support from EU

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The European Union (EU) said Monday it had finalized with Cameroon the formulation of financial package for development aid in the rural sector amounting to 62 billion fCFA for 2017-2019.



The aid, which will be approved in October, envisages a first disbursement of 19 billion CFA this year to support the development and modernization of the country’s rural sector.

According to the EU Delegation in Cameroon, the decision to strengthen partnership with Cameroon in this area should lead to sectoral reforms so the country could draw important resources to support its development.



This will include support for actions to improve agricultural productivity, as well as support for technical and commercial aspects.

Ultimately, the EU hopes that a better organization of the production chains will bring more balance to Cameroon; not only to better feed its population, but also to implement development projects.

APAnews