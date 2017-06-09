Cameroon secures CFA 262 bln from World Bank

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The World Bank has granted two loans of CFA 262 billion to Cameroon for the development of its livestock and electricity sectors, officials from the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Planning said Thursday.

The first funding agreement involving CFA 60 billion, is intended to improve and modernize the Livestock Development Project (PRODEL) for a six-year period.

The country needs to strengthen its production and marketing capacities in the livestock sector, not only to ensure domestic food self-sufficiency in livestock production, but also to enable it to export its products to the Central Africa sub-region and neighboring Nigeria where the demand is very high.

The second financing agreement, amounting to CFA 202 billion, is aimed at strengthening, extending, rehabilitating and modernizing infrastructure in the electricity sector.

APAnews