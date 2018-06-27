Cameroon seeks fCFA 7b from CEMAC market

APAnews | Cameroon through a programme of issuing treasury bonds (BTA) seeks to mobilize CAF 7 billion francs in the market of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

The Ministry of Finance announced Tuesday the amount targeted in securities market of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) is intended for the financing of development projects, under the country’s 2018 Budget.

With a maturity of 26 weeks, these BTAs will expire on 28 December 2018, said the Cameroonian government.

For fiscal year 2018, Cameroon plans to raise an overall budget of CFAF260 billion against 300 billion FCFA in the previous year.

The downward revision of the amount, according to the Ministry of Finance, was informed by more “realism”, based on a timeline that takes into account the deadlines for the mobilization of funds and the expediting of project implementation.