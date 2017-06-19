Cameroon seizes Boko Haram-aimed drug packages

APA-Douala (Cameroon) More than 3,000 packages of drugs aimed at “putting the suicide bombers in condition” by the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram, were seized in Fotokol in the far north by Cameroon customs, sources told APA on Monday.

These include tramadol or tramol, Indian hemp and cocaine, among others.

According to sources close to the investigation and reliable evidence, the drug was intercepted when it was heading for Lake Chad, and “it is a safe bet that these drugs were intended for terrorists Boko Haram.”

According to a medical source, using tramadol in high doses, like other narcotics, transforms the human being by endowing him with an unheard-of nerve allowing him to commit acts of an unparalleled atrocity.

Pending the destruction of the drugs, samples were taken for analysis in specialized laboratories.

Since Boko Haram’s military capability was reduced by the Mixed Multinational Force (FMM) composed of Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad armies, the terrorist group has resorted mostly to suicide attacks committed by juveniles generally on drugs.

