Cameroon to set up market near border with Gabon

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Cameroon has announced the construction of a market in the locality of Aboulou (South) bordering Gabon, with a view to strengthening the economic and trade exchanges between the two neighboring countries, APA learnt Wednesday from the services of the ministry of Economy, Plan, Urban and Country Planning.

This market project, which dated back to 2011 and was due to be completed in 2013, has experienced some financial difficulties causing the Cameroonian authorities to freeze it.

According to the minister of Economy, Louis Paul Motaze, “the feasibility studies of this project have been completed and the financing is available. If implemented, the project will strengthen sub-regional integration. ”

The government announced the release of CFA 42 million francs for the purchase of speedboats at the level of the Kom River in order to facilitate trade between the two Central Africa countries while CFA183 million francs are available for the launch of the market.

The Aboulou market should enable Gabonese to buy food products at affordable price. Food products are very costly in Gabon.

APAnews