Cameroon to set up new cement plant

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) The Cameroonian firm Mira Ltd announced the construction of a cement production plant in the country’s commercial capital, Douala, with an investment of some CFA 32 billion francs.

This would be the concretization of the agreement sealed in December 2015 with the government of Cameroon.

With the provisions of a 2013 private investment incentives law, granting tax exemptions in 5-10-year period, the company intends to set up a plant capable of producing 1 million tons annually with the creation 1,600 direct and indirect jobs.

Mira Ltd, with two subsidiaries known as Mira Construction and Mira Shipping Agent, had previously been especially known in the distribution of building materials.

The cement-making plants already operating in Cameroon include CIMENCAM, (French-Swiss Lafarge-Holcim), Morocco-based CIMAF of the Addoha Group, Nigerian Dangote Cement and Turkish Medcem Group Eren Holdings with a current annual supply of 8 million tons of cement.

APAnews