Cameroon Sets Presidential Election for October 12

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroonians will head to the polls on October 12 to elect the country’s next president. This move follows a decree signed by President Paul Biya, who has held power since 1982.

The upcoming election will determine who will lead Cameroon for the next seven years. Presidential hopefuls have just ten days from the convening of the Electoral College to submit their applications, in accordance with the nation’s electoral code.

President Biya, 92, is the world’s oldest serving head of state. He has not yet declared whether he will seek another term to prolong his more than four-decade tenure. In 2008, Biya oversaw a constitutional amendment that removed presidential term limits, granting him the legal right to run indefinitely.

His last re-election in 2018, which he won with 71.28% of the official vote, was marred by allegations of widespread irregularities from opposition parties and independent observers.

As the nation approaches this pivotal vote, many will be watching to see if Biya will once again appear on the ballot—and whether the election will bring any significant change to Cameroon’s long-standing political landscape.