Cameroon: Sika launches a factory to produce concrete additives

Business in Cameroon | Official sources revealed that SIKA, a Swiss firm specialized in the production of chemical for waterproofing, sealing, soundproofing, strengthening and protecting structures, has just inaugurated a production unit in Cameroon.

The company explained that through the construction of this new plant, it aims to supply its materials to builders of local port and rail infrastructures with no need to import them from subsidiaries abroad before selling those materials through its representative office installed in Cameroon in 2016.

This launch of SIKA in Cameroon, after the launch of the plants in Angola, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, is part of the Swiss company’s expansion plan in Africa.