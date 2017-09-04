Cameroon: Six millions pupils resume school on Monday

APA – Douala (Cameroon) At least six million pupils in Cameroon have resumed school on Monday, marking the beginning of the 2017/2018 academic year.

According to the government, more than four million pupils will register for the elementary and primary school while another two millions are due to join the general and technical high school.

The situation in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West will be keenly followed after the disruption of the classes for six months in these two regions last year following a “general strike” organized by teachers’ unions and lawyers.

The classes in Far North were disrupted for three years due to the violent activities of the Nigerian terrorist sect Boko Haram, which caused some 60 schools to shut down.

According to reliable information, all the regions of the country have indeed accepted to start the school year on Monday. After the contacts between the teachers and the learners the first lessons were given.

During the ceremonies marking the “official” start of the new school year, the minister of Basic Education, Youssouf Adija Alim, urged the educational community to provide the children with proper training regardless of the “political or linguistic belongings.”

“The education of children is an inalienable right, an uncompromising right,” she said, adding that the government has made sure that all children of actually at school.

This call for “education for all” comes against the backdrop of a tense social context, with the reinforcement of the security means in sensitive regions, where “unidentified people” torched schools in recent months.

The minister of Secondary Education Jean-Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe called on the entire educational community to get more involved in the education of children.

The release of 55 English-speaking activists last week after seven months of detention following a decree signed by Cameroonian Head of State Paul Biya, helped defuse the tension, according to accounts.

In the extreme North, about sixty public schools reopened, three years after they were forced to shut down because of Boko Haram’s attacks.

The government said it had unleashed CFA 4 billion francs as a special subsidy to allow smooth reopening of closed schools.

The government furthermore announced the creation of a “school police” to report to the authorities any suspicious information likely to disturb public order.

