Cameroon slips from 145th to 153th in 2017 in the corruption perception index

Business in Cameroon | Once again, Cameroon slips in the 2017 corruption perceptions index of transparency international.

Indeed, in 2016, it was 145th , however, it is now the 153rd out of 180 countries and territories. This means that the country’s rank has decreased by 8 points.

Furthermore, out of the 100 score, Cameroon scored just 25 while the average is 43. In 2016, the note was 26/100 and in 2015, it was 27/100. From this index, it can be deduced that Cameroon is the 28th world’s most corrupt country.

The top 10 of the most corrupt countries is as follows: Somalia (9/100), South Sudan (12/100), Syria (14/100), Afghanistan (15 /100), Yemen (16/100), Sudan (16/100), Libya (17/100), Guinea-Bissau (17 /100), Equatorial Guinea (17/100) and North Korea (17/100).

The least corrupted countries are New-Zealand (89/100) and Denmark (88/100).

According to Transparency international, despite actions against corruption in the world, most of the countries are making slow or no progress in ending corruption. “Further analysis of the results indicates that countries with the least protection for press and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also tend to have the worst rates of corruption”, Transparency commented.

For the record, Transparency international celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.