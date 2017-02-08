Cameroon: smuggled Dangote cement creates price drop

Dangote cement currently sells between XAF-2800-3500 (US$4.55-5.68) per 50kg bag in northern Cameroon, significantly lower than the XAF4500-4600 applicable in the south of the country, local sources revealed. The price erosion results from smuggling activity suffered by Dangote in the northern part of the country.

Important cargoes of Dangote cement sold in this area of Cameroon come directly from Nigeria, despite there being a ban on imports of cement in Cameroon, implemented by public authorities following the commissioning of three new production units in the country.

International Cement Review