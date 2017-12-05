Cameroon: Societe Generale introduces digital banking

APAnews | Societe Generale Cameroun (SGC), a subsidiary of the French banking group Societe Generale (SG) has announced the introduction of an electronic bank beginning in the first quarter of 2018.

Sources told APA on that the facility called YUP, offers Cameroonians and other customers a range of services using their cell phones.

“The aim is to allow everyone, no matter where they are, to be able to perform banking transactions from their smartphone or standard mobile phones” Sylviane Moudeke, the director of marketing and communication of Societe Generale Cameroon said.

The bank’s clients could make cash withdrawals or deposit money, and check their accounts among other things.

“We want to woo the 70 to 80 percent of unbanked Cameroonians and convinced those who are already in banking” the SGC official said, adding that YUP will also make wage payments and international wire transfers.

According to GSC officials, accessing the digital bank facility will make it through mobile phones and national ID cards.

The registered client will be charged CFA300 per month.

YUP already exists in several West African countries including Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.